Zacks Research Weighs in on The AES Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AES in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:AES opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

