National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 220,000 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 220,000 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285,800 ($3,057,517.39).

On Monday, September 9th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,028 ($13.75) per share, with a total value of £143.92 ($192.51).

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 975 ($13.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($195.63).

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,396.56).

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($211.70).

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,029 ($13.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 645 ($8.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.32). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 994.62. The company has a market cap of £50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,904.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25.

NG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.05) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($15.05) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

