Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Leede Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Leede Financial has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE MDP opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

