Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578,822 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,294,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

