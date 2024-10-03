FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE has a 12-month low of C$42.58 and a 12-month high of C$56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

