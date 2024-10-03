FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

