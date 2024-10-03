Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $405,619 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.