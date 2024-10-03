Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $1,809,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 118,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

