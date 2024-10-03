LexinFintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,000% compared to the typical volume of 281 call options.

LexinFintech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 6.9%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.