IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

