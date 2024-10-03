Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Clive Ian Kahn Buys 25,000 Shares

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Clive Ian Kahn purchased 25,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,207 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of £551,750 ($738,028.36).

Clive Ian Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Clive Ian Kahn acquired 25,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,117 ($28.32) per share, with a total value of £529,250 ($707,932.05).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Clive Ian Kahn bought 50,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($27.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,038,500 ($1,389,111.82).

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

Shares of LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,180 ($29.16) on Thursday. Alpha Group International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,460 ($19.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,630 ($35.18). The company has a market cap of £922.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,009.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,393.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,261.37.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

About Alpha Group International

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 787.04%.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

