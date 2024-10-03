Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Ralph Elman Sells 25,791 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Elman sold 25,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,400 ($125.74), for a total value of £2,424,354 ($3,242,849.12).
Judges Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 9,580 ($128.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £101.92 and a 200 day moving average of £106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a market capitalization of £636.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,042.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($97.65) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($163.86).
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 29.70 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 5,157.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.