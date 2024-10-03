Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Issued By Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

