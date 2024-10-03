Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Investment Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $532.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

