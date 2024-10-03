GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,348,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 1,102,758 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,183,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

