Legend Biotech Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEGN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Get Our Latest Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.84. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $70.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.