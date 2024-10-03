Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aon plc Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON’s FY2024 earnings at $15.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.63 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON opened at $348.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.02. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $45,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.