Roth Capital Weighs in on American Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for American Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

American Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AREC stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

