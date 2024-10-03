National Bank Financial Comments on Cineplex Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cineplex in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.64.

CGX opened at C$10.47 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.90 million.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

