Brokers Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.81. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.
TFI International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TFII opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.15.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
