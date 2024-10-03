Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BTU opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.