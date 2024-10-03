Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

