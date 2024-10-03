Brokerages Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target at $6.30

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Custom Truck One Source

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,976,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 3,234,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 410,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,917,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $2,175,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.