Brokerages Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target at $6.30

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Custom Truck One Source
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 3,234,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 410,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,917,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $2,175,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Custom Truck One Source
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.