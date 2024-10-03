Contrasting Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Rivals

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 668 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crown LNG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crown LNG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.91%. Given Crown LNG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $973.27 million $76.39 million 65.18

Crown LNG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown LNG rivals beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.