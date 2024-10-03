Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Critical Contrast

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and H. Lundbeck A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.00 -$33.62 million ($0.41) N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

Analyst Recommendations

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H. Lundbeck A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

(Get Free Report)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Free Report)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.