Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $40.67

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,398,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

