Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$37.00

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The firm has a market cap of C$677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.42. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$23.59 and a 1-year high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0606061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

