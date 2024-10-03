BioLargo (BLGO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BioLargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -7.89 BioLargo Competitors $6.63 billion $206.77 million 66.08

BioLargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1276 1591 46 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioLargo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.35%. Given BioLargo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Risk & Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, indicating that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo rivals beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.