Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT at $52.75

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CENT opened at $34.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

