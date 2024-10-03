Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Target Price at $50.88

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,348 shares of company stock worth $673,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $10,766,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.