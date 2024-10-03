Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $31.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Partners Value Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.