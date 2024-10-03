Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) & Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Critical Analysis

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Traton and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traton 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.87%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than Traton.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traton N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 4.13% 44.49% 8.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Traton and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.5% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Traton and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traton N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $4.25 billion 0.26 $125.90 million $8.63 7.21

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has higher revenue and earnings than Traton.

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats Traton on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand. It also provides a cloud-based platform for the transport and logistics industry under the RIO brand; and after-sales services and custom digital solutions. The company offers its products and services under the MAN, Scania, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus brands. In addition, it provides customers financing solutions, such as loans and leases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Traton SE is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg S.A.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, it produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, the company designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was formerly known as Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and changed its name to Hyster-Yale, Inc. in June 2024. Hyster-Yale, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

