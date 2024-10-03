PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $116.80 Average PT from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. PJT Partners has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $137.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,312.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PJT Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,029,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

