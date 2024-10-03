CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) & Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Head-To-Head Review

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -55.33% Assertio -261.08% 4.88% 2.37%

Risk and Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Assertio 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CannaPharmaRX and Assertio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Assertio has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 206.92%. Given Assertio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assertio is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Assertio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.01) -0.70 Assertio $132.19 million 0.81 -$331.94 million ($3.95) -0.28

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assertio. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Assertio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assertio beats CannaPharmaRX on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides Sympazan, a benzodiazepine for the adjunctive treatment of seizures related with lennox-gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years of age or older; CAMBIA, a non steroidal anti inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine pain, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate pain in adults; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as treat adult with severe, recalcitrant, and disabling psoriasis; and ROLVEDON, a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor that is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection caused by febrile neutropenia. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

