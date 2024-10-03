Financial Analysis: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) versus Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CV and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties 6.49% 1.36% 0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CV and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV and Easterly Government Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $23.58 million 0.04 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $293.66 million 4.69 $18.80 million $0.20 66.90

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Volatility and Risk

CV has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats CV on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

