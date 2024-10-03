The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,082,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

