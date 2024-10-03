Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion.

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.