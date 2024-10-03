TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of TRP opened at $44.04 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.39%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 138.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.