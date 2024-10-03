M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 223.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.99).

MNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.01) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.94) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,965.71, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.51. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 188.85 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,571.43%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

