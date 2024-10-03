Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $195.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 72,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $172.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.8657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

