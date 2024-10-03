Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 51.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $531.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

