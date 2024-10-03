Analysts Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target at $172.00

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $147.77 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.