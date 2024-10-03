Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $51.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,358,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $807,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

