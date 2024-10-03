NXM Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.72 or 1.00094076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00054424 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

