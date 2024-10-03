Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $263.68 million and approximately $21.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00252924 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,675,247,593 coins and its circulating supply is 18,989,114,531 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.