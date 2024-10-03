Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.38

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $250.91 million and approximately $32.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003879 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.67 or 0.03903367 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00041609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,341,053 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.