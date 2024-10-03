Cronos Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $6.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00041609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.