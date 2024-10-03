Belrium (BEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

