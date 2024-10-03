Acala Token (ACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.48 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $63.27 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.72 or 1.00094076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

