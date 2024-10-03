LimeWire (LMWR) Price Hits $0.15

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and $3.25 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.15578505 USD and is down -9.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,521,931.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

